St. Louis Park discussion focuses on issues of race in the criminal justice system

The League of Women Voters of St. Louis Park will sponsor a community discussion on “Racial Discrimination in Our Criminal Justice Center” 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the St. Louis Park City Hall Community Room, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.

The meeting will begin with a relevant TED Talk followed by a directed discussion. The discussion will focus on white privilege and how to increase the participation of all in the community.

Resources for this discussion include “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stephenson and “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander.

Info: LWVSLP.org