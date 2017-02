< >

Dr. Jeffrey Remakel completes a dental exam Feb. 3 at Park Dental St. Louis Park during an annual Give Kids a Smile campaign, which provides free dental services. The St. Louis Park clinic treated more than two dozen children as part of the campaign. This is the 12th year Park Dental has participated. This year in Minnesota, more than 2,000 volunteers in 125 dental offices planned to treat more than 6,000 children. (Submitted photo)