Senior Surf Day Feb. 15 at Wayzata Library

Senior citizens are invited to attend Senior Surf Day 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E.

Attendees can learn computer basics, how to navigate the internet and how to access websites of interest to seniors. Participants will also receive hands-on computer experience with help from representatives of the Senior LinkAge Line.

This event is presented in collaboration with Minnesota Board on Aging and Metropolitan Area Agency on Aging.

Info and to register: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669