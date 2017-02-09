School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 283

Study Session School Board Meeting Minutes

September 12, 2016

The regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 283 of St. Louis Park, Hennepin County, Minnesota, convened at 7:10, Monday, September 12, 2016, in St. Louis Park Senior High Room 350C. Present were Board Members Jim Yarosh, Nancy Gores, Jim Beneke, Joe Tatalovich, Ken Morrison, Bruce Richardson and Karen Waters, Superintendent Rob Metz, Director of Business Services Sandy Salin, Director of Special Services Tami Reynolds, Director of Teaching and Learning Kari Ross, Director of Communications Sara Thompson, Director of Community Education Lisa Greene, Director of Research and Assessment Prachee Mukherjee, Director of Human Resources Richard Kreyer and Executive Administrative Assistant, Cynthia Bennett.

SPOTLIGHT

The Spotlight to recognize Homeowners Financial Group for their school supply donations to Aquila Elementary School was postponed to a future meeting.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

A motion was made by Gores, seconded by Waters to approve the agenda for September 12, 2016 as amended to move the order of discussion items to Bond Refunding, Superintendents Evaluation, MMR Assessment as the first three items in the Discussion portion of the meeting. Motion passed 7-0.

SUPERINTENDENT REPORT

Superintendent Metz shared information with the school board the great start to the school year! Superintendent Metz thanked the community, students and staff for their cooperation in the early start that this fall will allow an early last day of school, June 2, 2017. The school district is planning for maintenance projects and scheduled construction over the longer summer months of 2017. Superintendent Metz also congratulated district leadership for a great start to the school year.

STUDY SESSION TOPICS

Bond Refunding Resolution

Superintendents Evaluation Summary

MMR and Assessment Update

Announce School Board Retreat Date/Location September 24, 2016

Policy Development Second Readings New 520 Student Surveys and 506 Student Discipline

School Board Liaison Representative 2016-2017

Adult Basic Education Building Lease 1342 Colorado Avenue, St. Louis Park, MN

ACTION AGENDA

Approval of Bond Refunding Resolution

A motion was made by Richardson, seconded by Morrison to approve the Bond Refunding Resolution, as presented. Roll Call Vote taken. Beneke, Gores, Tatalovich, Yarosh, Waters, Richardson and Morrison. Motion passed 7-0.

Approval of Policy Second Readings Policy 506 and Student Surveys 520 NEW

A motion was made by Waters, seconded by Beneke to approve Policies 506 Student Discipline and 520 Student Surveys, as presented. Motion passed 7-0.

Approval of Adult Basic Education Building Lease

A motion was made by Yarosh, seconded by Gores to approve the Adult Basic Education Building Lease at 1342 Colorado Avenue, St. Louis Park, MN, with a few minor changes as discussed with staff. Motion passed 7-0.

COMMUNICATIONS AND TRANSMITTALS

Richardson commented on the work of the districts Business Department and Ehlers, Inc. on the work to save the taxpayers $97,000 over three years. Richardson also commented on the cross subsidy for Special Education and the work of AMSD, Association of Metropolitan School Districts. Waters commented on Children First Asset #7, Community Values for Youth and the new Community Education catalog promoting all the ways to volunteer to support our students. Gores thanked the SLP taxpayers for the monies available for the improvements in the High School Cafeteria and Stadium and that the bond dollars have served our students well.

ADJOURNMENT

A motion was made by Morrison, seconded by Richardson to adjourn. Motion passed 7-0. The meeting adjourned at 8:54 pm.

Respectfully submitted: Approved:

Karen Waters, Clerk

Joe Tatalovich, Chair

A complete version of the minutes can be found on the school district website, www.slpschools.org.

Minutes prepared by Cynthia Bennett

Published in the

St. Louis Park Sun Sailor

February 9, 2017

650363