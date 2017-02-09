School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 283

Special Meeting Minutes

November 28, 2016

The special meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 283 of St. Louis Park, Hennepin County, Minnesota, convened at 6:01 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2016, at the High School Room C350.

The purpose of the meeting was present to the St. Louis Park citizens, the 2016 Worlds Best Workforce Plan, as required by the Minnesota Department of Education.

Respectfully submitted.

Nancy Gores, Clerk

Jim Yarosh, Chair

Minutes prepared by Cynthia Bennett

Published in the

St. Louis Park Sun sailor

February 9, 2017

650356