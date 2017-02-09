School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 283

Special Meeting Minutes
November 28, 2016
The special meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 283 of St. Louis Park, Hennepin County, Minnesota, convened at 6:01 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2016, at the High School Room C350.
The purpose of the meeting was present to the St. Louis Park citizens, the 2016 Worlds Best Workforce Plan, as required by the Minnesota Department of Education.
Respectfully submitted.
Nancy Gores, Clerk
Jim Yarosh, Chair
Minutes prepared by Cynthia Bennett
Published in the
St. Louis Park Sun sailor
February 9, 2017
650356