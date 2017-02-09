School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 283

Special Meeting Minutes
September 26, 2016
The special meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 283 of St. Louis Park, Hennepin County, Minnesota, convened at 6:01 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2016, at the District Office Conference Room. Present were Ken Morrison, Karen Waters, Bruce Richardson, Joe Tatalovich, Jim Beneke, Nancy Gores and Jim Yarosh. Also present were Superintendent Metz, Richard Kreyer, Hannah Paggle, Miriam Edgar, Mark Anderson, Randy Moore, Steve Schmitz, Kari Ross, Sara Thompson and Superintenents Intern Katie Stennes.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss 5th grade scheduling including Band, Music, Art, Phy Ed, Spanish, Media, DARE, IB Exhibition and Environmental Camp.
Respectfully submitted.
Karen Waters, Clerk
Joe Tatalovich, Chair
Minutes prepared by Cynthia Bennett
Published in the
St. Louis Park Sun Sailor
February 9, 2017
650353