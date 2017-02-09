School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 283

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES

Monday, August 8, 2016

The regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 283 of St. Louis Park, Hennepin County, Minnesota, convened at 7:18, Monday, August 8, 2016, in St. Louis Park Senior High Room 350C. Present were Board Members Jim Yarosh, Jim Beneke, Joe Tatalovich, Bruce Richardson and Karen Waters, Superintendent Rob Metz, Director of Business Services Sandy Salin, Director of Teaching and Learning Kari Ross, Director of Communications Sara Thompson, Director of Community Education Lisa Greene, Director of Research and Assessment Prachee Mukherjee, Director of Human Resources Richard Kreyer.

SPOTLIGHT

The School Board recognized the 2016 IB Coordinator Jenny Magdal and the 2016 International Baccalaureate recipients, James Arms, Paula Daniella (Danny) Campos, Ryan Casey, Margaret Colman, Jackson Eilers, Jamie Halper, Zoe Leuthner, Grace Pelowitz, Toviya Slager, Dorothy Slater, Christopher Trotter and Madison Vignes.

APPPROVAL OF AGENDA

A motion was made by Richardson, seconded by Beneke to approve the agenda. Motion passed 5-0.

OPEN FORUM

There were no requests to speak at Open Forum.

SUPERINTENDENT REPORT

Superintendent Metz reminded the audience that school will begin before Labor Day on August 29, 2016 for grades 1-12 and August 31, 2016 for Kindergarten students. Chair Tatalovich announced that 2016-17 school term will be dismissed on June 2, 2017.

STUDY SESSION TOPICS

K-1 (Kindergarten-First Grade) Redesign Update

Minnesota State High School League Resolution for Membership 2016-17

Truth in Taxation 2016

Policy Development First Reading New 520 Student Surveys and 506 Student Discipline

Adult Basic Education Space-Lease

School Board-City Discussion Recap

School Board Listening Sessions

CONSENT AGENDA

A motion was made by Waters, seconded by Richardson to approve the following Consent Agenda items:

Recommended Personnel Items, Classified and Certified as shown in Attachment 6

Electronic Funds Transfers as shown in Attachment 6

Harris Bank Charges as shown in Attachment 6

Payroll June 15, 2016 in the amount of $1,577,304.63; Payroll June 30, 2016 in the amount of $1,968,763.70;

Expenditures in the amount of $2,107,015.83;

Payroll July 15, 2016 in the amount of $1,312,166.82; Payroll July 29, 2016 in the amount of $1,256,406.33;

Expenditures July 2016 in the amount of $2,931,783.20;

Approved School Board minutes of Business June 27, 2016 and Special June 27, 2016.

Upon vote being taken on the foregoing, motion passed 5-0.

ACTION AGENDA

Approval of Date for Truth in Taxation Hearing

A motion was made by Yarosh, seconded by Beneke to the Truth in Taxation Hearing Date for Monday, December 12, 2016 at 6:30 p.m. Motion passed 5-0.

Minnesota State High School League Resolution for Membership 2015-16

A motion was made by Richardson, seconded by Waters to approve annual membership for 2016-17 in the Minnesota State High School League as presented. Motion passed 5-0.

Approval of Proposed School Board Listening Sessions (if ready)

Motion was tabled by Yarosh, seconded by Richardson. Motion passed 5-0.

COMMUNICATIONS AND TRANSMITTALS

Chair Tatalovich polled members of the School Board and Cabinet as to their summer reading for pleasure selections. Tatalovich also reminded the audience that the STEP School Supplies drive is underway.

ADJOURNMENT

A motion was made by Richardson, seconded by Waters to adjourn. Motion passed 5-0. The meeting adjourned at 8:29 pm.

Respectfully submitted: Approved:

Karen Waters, Clerk

Joe Tatalovich, Chair

A complete version of the original minutes can be found on the school district website, www.slpschools.org

Minutes prepared by Cynthia Bennett

Published in the

St. Louis Park Sun Sailor

February 9, 2017

650347