Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ST. LOUIS PARK

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

2017 URBAN HENNEPIN COUNTY

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM

Notice is hereby given that the City of St. Louis Park in cooperation with Hennepin County, pursuant to Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, is holding a public hearing on February 21, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. in the St. Louis Park City Council Chambers.

The public hearing is on the housing and community development needs and the citys proposed use of the 2017 Urban Hennepin County Community Development Block Grant Program funding allocation of $162,078.

The City of St. Louis Park is proposing to undertake the following activities with 2017 Urban Hennepin County CDBG funds starting on or about July 1, 2017.

Activity Budget

Low Income Single Family Emergency Repair Program $45,000

Low Income Single Family Home Rehab Loan $79,578

Affordable Housing Land Trust Homes Within Reach, Non-Profit $30,000

Public Service- Youth Park Programming at Meadowbrook Park $7,500

For additional information on the priorities, proposed activities, level of funding and program performance, contact the City of St. Louis Park at 952-924-2196 or the Hennepin County Housing Department at 612-348-2205.

The public hearing is being held pursuant to MS 471.59.

This material can be provided to you in different forms on request, such as large print, if you call 952-924-2575 (voice) or 952-924-2518 (TTD/TTY).

Published in the

St. Louis Park Sun Sailor

February 9, 2017

