Minnetonka Park Dental helps Give Kids a Smile

By Gabby Landsverk, Sun Sailor Newspapers

The Minnesota Dental Association reports that nearly one in four children aged 2 to 11 years old has untreated cavities: unfortunately, the costs of dental care and complexity of insurance means that many families can’t afford to have their children see a dentist annually.

To combat cavities and improve access to care, dentists and staff across the state joined together Feb. 3 for Give Kids a Smile, a national movement offering a day of free dental appointments at participating dental offices.

Park Dental has supported the program since 2005. The Minnetonka branch of the group practice was one of offices across the Twin Cities participating in the program.

The program was established in 2002 by the American Dental Association, first as a one-day event, but later gaining national attention and inspiring similar events year-round.

Dr. Anne Balfour has worked at the Minnetonka practice for more than 11 years, and said staff members look forward to the annual event as a chance to give back.

“It’s amazing, we see kids up to 18 year old, no questions ask, and we treat whatever we can,” she said. “It’s giving kids an opportunity to see a dentist when they maybe haven’t ever been before, or who haven’t been in since last year’s event.” Park Dental staff members and dentists across the metro participated in Give Kids a Smile, and annual event to give free dental care to children in need, no questions asked. (Submitted photo)

The much-needed care can help give patients more confidence in their smile, as well as improving their knowledge of oral hygiene. In some cases, where pain relief can be provided through filling a cavity or extracting a tooth, it can make a big difference.

“If you’ve got a toothache, it’s really difficult to focus in school. This can have a huge impact on a kid’s life,” Balfour said.

The target audience for the event is any child in need of dental care, who otherwise might not have access to care. Balfour said this might be for a variety of reasons: lack of dental insurance is not uncommon, she said, and families may find themselves unable to afford the high care of dental care.

There are no eligibility requirements for patients: families can book an appointment in advance or just show up to the event for free care.

“There’s a lot of hard-working parents who just can’t afford to get their kids to the dentist, as much as they want to,” Balfour said. “It opens your eyes that not everyone is as blessed as we are.”

This is true even in the suburbs, she added.

“There’s definitely still a need here,” Balfour said. “We have kids who come back year after year, who have been coming since we started this.”

At this year’s event, the Minnetonka Park Dental: performed 40 exams and hygiene cleanings; filled 17 teeth that had cavities; applied sealants to 19 children’s teeth; and donated a total of $15,000 in free services thanks to five dentists and 19 team members who volunteered their time.

Through all its locations, Park Dental helped 405 children last year, providing donated services worth more than $182,000 total across all the locations. Together, 54 dentists and 232 staff members from Park Dental participated, donating 79 hours of work. Dentists at the Minnetonka branch of Park Dental volunteered their service to help children in need for the Give Kids a Smile event, Feb. 3 (Sun Sailor photo by Gabby Landsverk)

Statewide, more than 125 clinics participated in the event.

Minnesota has one of the lowest rankings nationwide for reimbursement of government dental program fees, according to Minnesota Dental Association.

Balfour said that, while a lot of more remains to be done in ensuring access to dental care, the program helps by directly serving those in need, one smile at a team.

“We might not be able to fix the system (individually) so everyone has access to care, but this is something simple we can do,” she said. “It might be small, but it’s still an opportunity to help and make a difference.”

