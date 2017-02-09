Financial Statements – CITY OF PLYMOUTH

2017 SUMMARY BUDGET STATEMENT

The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2017 budget information concerning the City of Plymouth to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minn. Stat. Sec. 471.6965. This budget is not complete: the complete budget may be examined at City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Boulevard, Plymouth, MN 55447. The City Council approved this budget on December 13, 2016.

CITY OF PLYMOUTH

ENTERPRISE FUNDS 2017 AMENDED BUDGET

Published in the

Plymouth Sun Sailor

February 9, 2017

