Financial Statements – CITY OF PLYMOUTH

2017 SUMMARY BUDGET STATEMENT
The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2017 budget information concerning the City of Plymouth to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minn. Stat. Sec. 471.6965. This budget is not complete: the complete budget may be examined at City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Boulevard, Plymouth, MN 55447. The City Council approved this budget on December 13, 2016.
CITY OF PLYMOUTH
ENTERPRISE FUNDS 2017 AMENDED BUDGET
Published in the
Plymouth Sun Sailor
February 9, 2017
649049
http://sailor.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/02/649049-1.pdf