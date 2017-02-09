Eagle Ridge Academy spreads its wings in Minnetonka building

By Gabby Landsverk, Sun Sailor Newspapers

Eagle Ridge Academy, a charter school newly arrived in Minnetonka from its previous Eden Prairie location, brings new old-fashioned education to more students than ever, with a classical curriculum and a newly-debuted and unique seminar program.

“What we’re doing at Eagle Ridge is providing an environment where students are continually taught how to search for wisdom, truth, beauty and goodness,” said Erika Powell, the academy’s upper school principal. Eagle Ridge Academy, previously located in Eden Prairie, moved in July to a new, expanded Minnetonka location. The new space created room for an additional 400 students this year. The academy building, once an office space, will undergo further reconstruction this summer to add second-floor classrooms and an auditorium. (Sun Sailor photos by Gabby Landsverk)

The curriculum combines a foundation of understanding, basics in reading, writing, math and logic, which builds into a more comprehensive liberal arts education in the higher grade levels.

The subjects are integrated, with students encouraged to see how the study of art involves history, or the study of Latin is related to contemporary language and literature.

“In a classical education, all the pieces work together,” said Mary Cornelius, a school communications specialist who was a student at Eagle Ridge in her high school days.

“The core values are still the same,” she said. “It’s exciting to see so many new faces of students who now get to experience this unique style of education.” Students at Eagle Ridge Academy participate in an afternoon of special math-based activities, part of the Academy’s new “Otium Classicum” program. activities. (Sun Sailor photos by Gabby Landsverk)

Eagle Ridge moved from its Eden Prairie location in July, to increase the school’s student capacity. This school year, 400 new students have been added to the class rosters, for a total of 1,200 students in all grades.

Cornelius said the expansion will continue, with approximately 1,600 students expected by 2024.

The building itself will soon be ready for phase two of construction, first in March with minor renovations, then beginning in earnest as students empty the halls for the summer.

The second floor will be redesigned into classroom space, while a large portion of the first floor will be redesigning into a large auditorium.

That community space, Cornelius said, will be used for a variety of school-wide events to bring students, staff and faculty together in new and exciting ways, including a new monthly seminar dubbed the “Otium Classicum” for students in grades 6-12.

“The idea behind it is right in the name — ‘otium’ refers to a break from regular study, but a classical break,” Powell said. “In ancient Greek times, it was used as an opportunity to pursue academic interests they didn’t have time for in regular study.”

The “otium” is in contrast to “negotium,” the Latin word for daily activities. In a classical Greek education, it was considered to be artistically and philosophically valuable to break from ordinary work in search of enlightenment through leisurely contemplation.

Another phrase for the concept is “restful learning,” the sort of educational play that children will enthusiastically dive into on their own, if given enough free time and energy to do so.

“The philosophy is to give kids this time to explore great things about classical education and spark an interest in areas they might not otherwise encounter,” Powell said.

Thus far, the seminars have included a classic movie viewing and discussion and a presentation from the University of Minnesota’s Physics Force team.

“We consider ourselves pretty nerdy around here, and that’s okay,” Powell said. “There are fun things about science and math that you don’t necessarily get into during regular class work and that’s what this time is dedicated to.”

Art teacher Lisa Johnson was part of the creative force behind the seminar, bringing together faculty from multiple departments to create engaging presentations and hands-on projects. Art teacher Lisa Johnson shows off a woven tapestry made by Eagle Ridge students, part of the Academy’s new monthly seminars that encourage creative thinking, learning and contemplation through special activities. (Sun Sailor photos by Gabby Landsverk)

The very first iteration of the seminar was dreamed up by Johnson. Students brought it materials from home to weave together into tapestry, later joined into one giant piece to be framed and displayed in the school’s halls.

She said the multicolored and intertwined art is a perfect example of Eagle Ridge’s educational system.

“We want to make sure that when kids leave here, they’re able to be good citizens. Whatever their vocation and calling is, they’ll be ready,” Johnson said.

That includes traditional hallmarks of learning, such as logic, grammar, arithmetic and science, but also more nebulous traits: an appreciation for art, a thirst for knowledge and a sense of civic engagement.

“We’re working to develop the whole student, and in that process, there’s a lot of things you can’t measure,” Johnson said. “Can you teach virtue? We don’t know, but we’re trying. It’s about getting people to reach their full potential.”Powell added that the seminars also give new students a chance to engage with their classmates and make new social connections.

“You’ve got kids of different ages, different grades, all working together, It’s really important that as we’ve added all these new students, we’re also working on building a sense of community and belonging,” Powell said.

While the program is a work in progress, the academy plans to continue the seminars through next year, at least. From her experience as an educator, Johnson said keeping kids of all ages engages and learning is no easy feat, and so far, the Otium Classicum seems to be working.

“As a teacher, you get to see how their minds change as they learn, how over time their ideas grow and become more nuanced,” Johnson said. “‘Wisdom begins in wonder,’ that’s a quote from Socrates. And what we’re really doing here giving kids a chance to develop their curiosity.”

