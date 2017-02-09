Education briefs

Cooper DECA students receive grant and gifts

Eleven Cooper High School students recently visited Liberty Diversified International in New Hope to present a proposal to the company’s leaders to help fund future DECA competitions and field trips.

Cooper’s DECA members visit the company periodically to learn more about opportunities in fields like manufacturing and marketing.

At the end of the presentation, the company awarded the students a $4,000 grant for their organization. Participants also took home a Mogo chair designed by LDI’s Safco Products in September 2016.

Students who participated included Jael Kerandi, Elena Gentry, Patricia Bartos, Skylar Smiley, Jack Rybarcyzk, David Necas, David Lindgren, Gideon Chweya, Lucas Messer, Jenny Gray and Keon Gates.

Community line

The following Crystal and Robbinsdale students have been named to the dean’s list at their universities:

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis – Minna Pham

University of North Dakota, Grand Forks – Kyle Seashore