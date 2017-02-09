City – CITY OF ST. LOUIS PARK

CITY ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR CHARTER COMMISSION

The City of St. Louis Park is currently seeking interested residents to serve on the Charter Commission. There are five positions to be filled. The Commission is comprised of 15 volunteer members appointed by a Hennepin County District Court Chief Judge. The mission of the commission is to evaluate and propose changes which may be warranted in the City Home Rule Charter as provided by State Statute. The Commission also monitors legislative activities on an on-going basis. Persons interested should submit a completed application by February 23, 2017.

For further information, or to submit an application, please visit the Citys website at: http://www.stlouispark.org/boards-commissions.html or contact the City Clerks office at 952-924-2840.

Published in the

St. Louis Park Sun Sailor

February 9, 2017

