City – CITY OF GREENWOOD RESOLUTION 03-17

A RESOLUTION APPROVING PUBLICATION OF ORDINANCE NUMBER 267 BY TITLE AND SUMMARY

WHEREAS, on February 1, 2017 the city council of the city of Greenwood adopted Ordinance 267 to Clean Up Greenwood Ordinance Code Section 910.60 Regarding Prohibited Activities Affecting Health and / or Property.

WHEREAS, the city council has prepared a summary of ordinance 267 as follows:

1. To address concerns regarding long-time storage of Bagster type containers, roll-off containers, etc, the following language has been added to section 910.60: Property owners engaging in clean-up projects or small construction projects that are not regulated by the construction site management ordinance (section 305) may maintain outdoor storage areas, outdoor garbage areas, large storage containers, and / or large garbage containers on site with size, location, and duration approved by the city clerk. The storage / garbage areas and containers must be covered when not in use and containers must be emptied whenever they become full.

2. The ordinance also deletes (g) Privy vaults from section 910.60, since the privy vaults (outhouses) are not allowed in the city, and deletes (p) since the city now prohibits traps in section 900.20.

NOW THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GREENWOOD:

1. The city council finds that the above title and summary of ordinance 267 clearly informs the public of intent and effect of the ordinance.

2. The city clerk is directed to publish ordinance 267 by title and summary, pursuant to Minnesota statutes, section 412.191, subdivision 4.

3. A full copy of the ordinance is available at the Greenwood city office, 20225 Cottagewood Road, Deephaven, MN 55331.

ADOPTED by the city council of the city of Greenwood, Minnesota this 1st day of February, 2017.

5 AYES 0 NAYS

CITY OF GREENWOOD

By: /s/ Debra J. Kind, Mayor

Attest: Dana H. Young, City Clerk

Published in the

Excelsior-Shorewood Sun Sailor

February 9, 2017

650324