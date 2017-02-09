Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF PLYMOUTH

PLYMOUTH, MINNESOTA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

WINTER SNOW PLOWING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received by the City of Plymouth until 10:00 a.m. February 23, 2017 at the Plymouth City Hall at 3400 Plymouth Boulevard, Plymouth, MN, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud, for the furnishing of all labor and equipment for plowing snow on an hourly basis:

7 EACH LARGE EQUIPMENT WITH PLOWS AND WINGS

20 EACH PICKUPS WITH PLOWS

5 EACH SKID STEERS WITH BUCKET/PLOW

Bids shall be on the forms provided for that purpose and according to the Contract Documents dated February 2017.

Bid Forms and Contract Documents may be viewed at the City Engineering Department (763-509-5500).

Contractors desiring a copy of the Bid Forms and Contract Documents may obtain them from the City of Plymouth Web Site at www.plymouthmn.gov/bids

Bid Security in the amount of 5% of the bid must accompany each bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

Bids shall be directed to the City Engineering Department, securely sealed and endorsed upon the outside wrapper, WINTER SNOW PLOWING.

The City of Plymouth reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the contract in the best interests of the City.

DATED: February, 2017

Published in the

Plymouth Sun Sailor

February 9, 16, 2017

649867

http://sailor.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/02/649867-1.pdf