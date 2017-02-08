Community & People • Sports Wayzata Youth Hockey team wraps up successful season Published February 8, 2017 at 1:00 pm By Jason Jenkins The Squirt B1 Navy Wayzata Youth Hockey team poses for a photo Jan. 29 after a championship game in Monticello. The team, whose players range in age from 9 to 11, came into the game with an 11-game winning steak and first-place trophies from the previous two years, but took second place with a 4-0 loss to Forest Lake. The Wayzata team’s overall season record was 16-6-1. (Submitted photo)