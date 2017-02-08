Wayzata girls have tough hockey playoff draw

Wayzata High’s girls hockey team was hoping for a third seed in the Section 6AA coaches’ meeting Sunday, Feb. 5.

Unfortunately, Hopkins/St. Louis Park got the nod over Wayzata for the third seed, and that means Wayzata is on the same side of the tournament bracket as the state’s No. 1 team, Edina.

If Wayzata beats Benilde-St. Margaret’s (the fifth seed) in the opening round at noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at Parade Ice Garden in Minneapolis, the Trojans would play Edina in the second round at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, also at Parade. Wayzata senior forward Natalie Heising (10) comes away with the puck after a battle along the boards against the Minnetonka Skippers. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

“We have split with Benilde-St. Margaret’s this season,” said Wayzata head coach Jess Christopherson. The Trojans won the first meeting 4-1 and lost the rematch 3-2.

“Benilde has some high-end players,” said Christopherson. “They’re a gritty team that is super competitive.”

Wayzata stood 9-15-0 overall after beating Alexandria 2-1 Saturday, Feb. 4.

The Trojans dominated with 42 shots on goal, but ran into a hot goalie (Madisson Gay).

“We have had a hard time finding the back of the net,” said Christopherson. “We’re getting to the net, but need to work on finishing.”

Kaci Johnson scored Wayzata’s first goal in the opening period with an assist from defenseman Emily Wisnewski. The Trojans clinched their win when Maddie McCollins scored on Wisnewski’s assist in the third period.

Stephanie Garvis was the winning goalie, stopping 16 of Alexandria’s 17 shots on goal.

In its other game last week, Wayzata lost to Eden Prairie 6-0. The Eagles had a 32-16 edge in shots on net as Garvis and Grace Boswell-Healey shared goaltending duties for the Trojans.

Wayzata had some good news off the ice last week when senior forward Natalie Heising was named one of ten finalists for the Ms. Hockey of Minnesota Award.

“It is a huge, huge honor for Natalie, our program and the community,” said Christopherson. “She has made a name for herself not only in Minnesota, but nationally.”

Heising helped Team USA win the Under-18 world championship in the Czech Republic earlier this winter.

