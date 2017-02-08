Wayzata considers options for realignment of busy intersection

Focus of project is the intersection of Superior and Wayzata boulevards Members of the community were invited to Wayzata City Hall to take a look at two options for a project that would realign the heavily used intersection of Wayzata and Superior boulevards. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

Members of the community were invited Jan. 31 to Wayzata City Hall to take a look at two options for a project that would realign a heavily used intersection in the city.

As a result of traffic studies completed throughout 2005-2015, the intersection at Superior and Wayzata boulevards was identified as needing to be improved, Wayzata City Engineer Mike Kelly said. The city’s comprehensive plan for 2030 also noted the realignment of the busy intersection as an essential transportation improvement project for Wayzata.

While the studies indicate that traffic volume has not significantly changed in the past 10 years, Kelly said, an increase in downtown development of multi-unit housing is expected to increase traffic at the intersection by around 10 percent by 2025.

Kelly laid out two realignment options, developed with SRF Consulting Group, to accommodate future traffic volumes. He said the city would continue working with Hennepin County so that either design option would work in coordination with the nearby traffic signal at Central Avenue.

Option one, which would better align Superior with Wayzata Boulevard, was developed based on two traffic studies conducted in 2008: The Wayzata Bay Center Street Improvements study and an analysis of the Wayzata Boulevard intersections at Superior Boulevard and Central Avenue. Option one would encourage traffic to enter downtown Wayzata using Superior Boulevard and would create a T-intersection. (Submitted design)

The option realigns the eastbound Wayzata Boulevard approach to reduce the skew of the intersection with Superior Boulevard and creates a T-intersection, Kelly explained.

“For those people traveling westbound on Wayzata Boulevard, you’ll actually have to make a true right turn (to continue onto Wayzata Boulevard),” Kelly said.

The configuration is also meant to encourage motorists to enter the downtown area via Superior Boulevard.

“It encourages people to enter the downtown or Lake Street area via Superior Boulevard, just because of its natural configuration. In fact, that’s how the intersection that’s in place today was designed,” Kelly said.

Option two realigns Wayzata Boulevard so that it is the primary street through the intersection and would align the intersection to Benton Avenue, a residential street. Option two would realign Wayzata Boulevard so that it is the primary street through the intersection. (Submitted design)

“Benton Avenue becomes the north approach to a true four-way intersection,” Kelly said.

The city engineer said traffic studies show that vehicles continuing onto Wayzata Boulevard accounts for around two-thirds of peak hour traffic through the intersection.

Kelly said realignment work could begin in the spring of 2018, noting that the project would take three to four months to complete and that the road would remain open to traffic.

Either option would cost around $1.3 million and be paid for by Presbyterian Homes as part of their agreement for The Promenade of Wayzata development.

The realignment project will be taken back to the city council for a work session, with the topic expected on a regular meeting agenda at the end of February or beginning of March.

Contact Jason Jenkins at jason.jenkins@ecm-inc.com.