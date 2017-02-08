Wayzata apartment fire displaces five residents

The Wayzata Fire Department put out a fire early Wednesday morning at the Wayzata Terrace Apartments at 100 South Circle A Drive. No one was hurt.

Wayzata Fire Chief Kevin Klapprich said the call came in just before midnight after a resident noticed smoke coming from an outlet.

“It turned out to be there was a fire in the wall,” Klapprich said.

The suspected electrical fire is being examined by the Hennepin County Fire Investigation Team.

Two units of the three-story building were affected by the fire, and five people were displaced. The fire chief said firefighters tore apart the wall and ceiling of the first-floor unit and up to the ceiling in the second level to make sure the fire was completely extinguished.

“There wasn’t a lot of flame, but there was a lot of smoke,” Klapprich said.