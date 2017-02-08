Roofless Recreation Outdoor Center in St. Louis Park still attracts attention

< > A panoramic shot shows the new Recreation Outdoor Center next to the similarly named St. Louis Park Recreation Center. The refrigerated ice rink opened early in December but will close Monday, Feb. 20. (Submitted photo)

Even without a roof, St. Louis Park’s new Recreation Outdoor Center, or the ROC, has become something of a rock star among local outdoor rinks since the center opened in December.

Teams from throughout the metropolitan area have sought to schedule scrimmages against St. Louis Park teams at the facility, said St. Louis Park Hockey Association President Blois Olson.

“They treat it as a outdoor, classic opportunity,” Olson said, noting a Lakeville team hired a professional photographer for a scrimmage at the center. “We view it as a very distinctive and distinguishing asset to the city of St. Louis Park and we look forward to using it for years to come.”

Teams want to experience hockey in the old-style way, outdoors and in the elements, Olson said. National Hockey League Winter Classic games and Hockey Day Minnesota, which features outdoor competitions among teams in the State of Hockey, have helped prompt a desire to play outside.

Olson said the built-in bleachers containing room for about 450 people, a fire feature and four new locker rooms constructed as part of the center have made it stand apart from other area outdoor ice rinks.

“That’s why it’s really in a class by itself in Minnesota,” Olson said.

St. Louis Park Recreation Superintendent Jason West said he believes the facility will have an economic impact for St. Louis Park.

“It’s just another amenity in St. Louis Park that’s iconic and that will draw people to our community,” West said.

Decision to open early

A time line had called for the outdoor arena, located next to the St. Louis Park Recreation Center, to open in January with its roof intact. However, after city staff members learned about a steel shipment delay, they decided to open the outdoor center Dec. 5 instead.

The steel that they had expected to arrive at the beginning of November did not arrive until late January.

“If we had waited to get the steel, we probably wouldn’t have any season at all,” Rec Center Manager Jason Eisold said.

The outdoor arena is set to close Monday, Feb. 20, to allow construction of the roof. The specialized steel will attach to columns already in place around the rink. The steel will support a fabric roof.

City officials hope to reopen the outdoor arena, with the roof in place, during the first week of May, West said. The Children’s First Ice Cream Social, scheduled Sunday, May 21, will serve as a grand opening. The center will host a children’s garage sale and other activities during the social.

In the summer, West said the Recreation Outdoor Center will be able to host film screenings on an inflatable movie screen as well as host weddings, the Parktacular festival’s annual Friday night concert and shows scheduled for the amphitheater in nearby Wolfe Park in the event of rain.

Because construction on the roof will be ongoing, the facility will not be able to host spring sports like soccer, lacrosse and baseball practice, West said. However, those activities will be able to move onto turf at the Recreation Outdoor Center in the spring of 2018.

Ice use and experience

Since the center opened in December, hockey teams have rented it each weekday evening. The hockey association agreed to contribute nearly $2 million toward the cost of the center, estimated at $8.5 million when the council voted to move forward last year.

Eisold said the roof is a significant cost for the project that still remains to be added, but “we’re on budget as of right now.”

The hockey association has a priority in renting ice time, according to its agreement with the city. When the association has not reserved time, other groups can rent the facility. When no one is renting the ice, the arena is open to the public.

“Whether it’s being used directly by reservation or as just a drop-in facility like any other park in the city that has a rink in it, it’s been well-received, and enjoyed,” Eisold said. “It’s been a huge community asset.”

The lack of the roof has put a damper on at least one plan this season. Officials moved a planned Hopkins/St. Louis Park girls hockey game against a Duluth team indoors on Hockey Day Minnesota Jan. 21 due to a forecast for rain, Eisold said.

“About the only thing that really curbs us is rain or heavy snow,” he said.

With a roof that will come down low over the arena and 9-foot glass around the ice rink, Eisold said he anticipates such weather will be less problematic in future winters.

“It would have to be a pretty significant wind to blow in,” Eisold said.

Spells of cold weather this winter have not been a significant problem for hockey players, he indicated.

“They kind of take their breaks, come inside, warm up, go back out,” Eisold said.

Coaches who played outside as kids can share the old-time hockey experience with a new generation through the use of the facility, he added.

Cold weather has one benefit for the city. Because the refrigeration system used on the outdoor rink is connected to the St. Louis Park Recreation Center’s two indoor rinks, Eisold said the refrigerant can cool further during its time outdoors on very cold days, requiring less energy to maintain ice indoors.

The ice has held up during warm winter days as well, according to Olson and city officials.

“The ice quality has been awesome – really awesome – and the city staff has been doing a great job keeping up with the elements and the weather,” Olson said.

City staff members have shoveled, scraped and used snow equipment to respond to snow storms, he said.

“There’s never been a time when I walked in and I didn’t think they were keeping up with safety and maintenance,” Olson said.

He noted that city officials consulted with the hockey association about the decision to open early this year without the roof.

Olson said, “It just shows that we’re in sync with the city and it’s a true partnership.”

St. Louis Park worked on the design for the facility with RSP Architects and RJM Construction. The city council chose the name Recreation Outdoor Center last October after advertising agency Nemer Fieger conducted two focus group sessions with community members on the topic.

The facility replaced a skate park, that moved temporarily to Nelson Park, 2500 Georgia Ave. S.

Council members have discussed a permanent move for the skate park to Carpenter Park, near City Hall.

