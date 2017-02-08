Deb Weinreis – a positive force in women’s sports

Hopkins grad wins Special Merit Award

When Deb Weinreis was a junior high school student in Hopkins, Title IX had just begun opening doors for young women to compete in interscholastic athletics.

Weinreis and her twin sister Dee took advantage of many opportunities during their high school and collegiate sports careers, and after they graduated, the became European pro basketball players. Hopkins Eisenhower High graduate Deb Weinreis shares memories of her career after receiving a Special Merit Award during National Girls and Women in Sports Day Feb. 1 at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Olson)

In recognition for her accomplishments in the early days of Title IX sports, Deb Weinreis received the Special Merit Award during National Girls and Women in Sports Day ceremonies Feb. 1 at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul.

“I am humbled and honored to receive this award,” Weinreis told the crowd in a packed auditorium. She was one of four recipients of the Special Merit Award along with U.S. Olympic track star Carrie Tollefson, North Country Region Volleyball coach and director Ken Miller and Diane Scovill, a coach and physical education instructor at Minneapolis Community and Technical College.

The Weinreis twins, who shared the Athena Award as Hopkins Eisenhower High’s most outstanding female senior athletes in 1978, excelled in volleyball, basketball and track. Some coaches from that era call them Hopkins’ first great female athletes.

“Dee and I loved to compete,” Deb recalled. “And we challenged each other. When we competed in high school, we loved to win, but it was also about being a good sport and playing fair. I was fortunate to be involved when high school girls sports were evolving. Dee and I were able to participate in three sports. And when I started, I wasn’t thinking about a full-ride college scholarship.”

But scholarship offers were the product of the twins’ athletic and academic success.

They received college scholarships to play for the University of New Mexico upon graduating from Eisenhower. Deb’s scholarship was for basketball and volleyball and Dee’s was for basketball. Both girls had the height to play either sport in college. Deb stood 6 feet, 2 and 3/4 inches and Dee stood 6 feet 2 and 1/2 inches. Along with their height, both girls were fast, agile and students of the game.

The University of Minnesota wanted the Weinreis twins to stay closer to home, but the offer from New Mexico was better.

“Minnesota offered us half scholarships and wanted us to live at home,” Deb noted.

After a year of playing both volleyball and basketball, Deb narrowed her focus to basketball. Following three seasons at New Mexico, she played her senior season at the University of San Diego. Dee also opted to transfer and played part of her collegiate career at Kansas State University.

Both twins quickly found opportunities to play women’s professional basketball in Europe.

Deb played 15 seasons overseas, including nine in Switzerland. Dee played almost as long with stops in Sweden and England.

Then she finished her career in Australia, where she has become a citizen.

“We meet up twice a year, somewhere between here and Australia,” said Deb. “For me, pro basketball was never about the money, although I had a good lifestyle. When I played in Norway, I was responsible for coaching two younger teams.”

Once she retired from playing professionally, Deb’s career path veered off in two other directions. She completed her master’s degree and began working for the Minnesota Recreation and Parks Association (MRPA). At the same time, she became a sports official for volleyball and basketball.

“Officiating has been my way of staying involved in sports,” she said.

Weinreis is not just involved, she is one of the state’s most respected basketball officials. Her credits include 16 state tournaments and seven state-championship games.

In her job as program manager for the MRPA, Weinreis oversees many state tournaments for adult recreational athletes and also supervises youth sports programs, including track and field.

With more than 900 members, MRPA is a statewide program with a vast array of sports and nature activities.

As she looks to the future, Weinreis would like to see more women become involved in sports officiating. This season she has worked several three-member basketball crews with two other women.

Every so often, referees become the targets of overzealous fans, but good officials work their way through it, Weinreis observed.

“Sometimes when you’re out there, it can seem like lions versus zebras,” she said.

But at the end of the day, the zebras have the last word.

