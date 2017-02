< >

There were plenty of winter activities to choose from this year for the 28th annual Fire and Ice festival Feb. 4 on Parkers Lake. The festival, which embraces “Old Man Winter,” offered an array of options from miniature ice golf to dog sled rides. Viking Kick Sleds, above, proved to be a fun ride as festival-goers of all ages took turns sliding across the ice. (Sun Sailor photos by Kristen Miller)