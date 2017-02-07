Wayzata boys step up their game

Trojans battle state’s elite

This is the time of the year when a high school hockey team wants to fine-tune before making a playoff run.

Coach Pat O’Leary of the Wayzata High boys team knows the importance to that process. Last season the Trojans won six consecutive playoff games to take the State Class AA Tournament championship.

Although the Trojans have struggled with a 6-14-1 record this season, there are indications recently that they could make another strong playoff run.

Last week they battled three teams ranked among the top 10 in the state in Class AA. They tied Hill-Murray 2-2 Jan. 31, lost to Edina 3-1 Feb. 2 and dropped a heartbreaker to Grand Rapids 1-0 Feb. 3.

“We had a really good week,” said O’Leary. “We’re starting to believe in ourselves.”

Wayzata has rallied around senior goaltender Reid Waszczenko, who has earned the No. 1 spot.

“Reid had an unbelievable week in goal,” said O’Leary. “In the Grand Rapids game, he stopped four or five breakaways.”

O’Leary said the Trojans are beginning to generate consistent offense.

“In all three games last week, we had 25-30 shots.”

The Trojans played those three games without star defenseman Grant Anderson, who has been out of action with pneumonia.

“Our other defensemen, especially seniors Logan Lindstrand, Jack Carlson and Collin Kubinski, have stepped up,” said O’Leary.

Looking at some of the highlights from last week, the Trojans’ tie with Hill-Murray was the result of 33 saves by Waszczenko.

Matt Cossette scored Wayzata’s first goal in the first period with assists from Griffin Ness and Andrew Urban. Tommy Leisen scored Wayzata’s second goal in the second period with assists from Carlson and Tyler Stevens.

The Trojans gave second-ranked Edina a scare on Feb. 1, but the Hornets clinched it when Sam Walker fired in an empty-net goal late in the third period. Walker also had Edina’s first goal of the game.

Sophomore defenseman Ben Brinkman also scored for Edina.

Wayzata’s goal in the second period was scored by Joel Matthews with assists from Ryan Mulrenin and Colin Schmidt.

Speaking of Schmidt, he is the Trojan who has generated the most shots on goal this season. Even against the quality opposition last week, he averaged six shots on goal per game.

Next for the Trojans is a Lake Conference game against the Minnetonka Skippers at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Minnetonka High’s Pagel Activity Center. Minnetonka has a 12-9-0 overall record after losing to Eden Prairie 4-1 and beating Hopkins 8-2 in conference games last week.

O’Leary said he would like to have Grant Anderson back for Thursday night’s game, but added he won’t rush him back into the lineup following the bout with pneumonia.

