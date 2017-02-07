Watermilfoil management research conducted on Lake Minnetonka and Christmas Lake

A little known type of watermilfoil could be more invasive and tougher to control than the Eurasian variety, according to new study findings from the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District and researchers from Montana State University and the University of Minnesota.

Using genetic screening, the joint research project detected hybrid watermilfoil in several bays of Lake Minnetonka and nearby Christmas Lake and examined how it may be affected by large-scale herbicide applications to control Eurasian watermilfoil. Hybrid watermilfoil is a cross between the invasive Eurasian watermilfoil and northern watermilfoil, which is native to Minnesota. Genetic analysis is needed to properly identify hybrid watermilfoil.

Researchers discovered the hybrid plant was more prevalent in areas treated with herbicides than those with little management. This suggests large scale herbicide treatments could promote hybrid watermilfoil growth and some hybrids may show greater tolerance to treatment.

“As a pilot study, this research gets the ball rolling on understanding hybrid watermilfoil, its impacts, and how it can better be controlled,” said Eric Fieldseth, aquatic invasive species program manager for the watershed district. “These findings are an important first step toward developing more effective milfoil management strategies.”

The study also found that there are multiple, genetically-distinct types (genotypes) of invasive, hybrid and native watermilfoil. The results underscore the need for understanding the genetic makeup of the invasive plants in a lake before devising a plan to manage them, and following up with further genetic screening to guide future management.

“We were surprised to learn just how many genotypes of milfoil that are out there,” said Ray Newman, University of Minnesota professor. “We need to get a handle on how this diversity and occurrence of hybrid is distributed in the metro as well as greater Minnesota lakes.”

“With this much diversity in the population, a successful milfoil management strategy may not be a ‘one size fits all’ approach.” said Ryan Thum, Montana State University professor of plant sciences and plant pathology.

The study, funded by a $35,000 grant from Hennepin County during the last 2 years. Researchers are now working to expand the study across Minnesota and neighboring states.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how these results compare with what’s happening in other parts of the region,” said Thum. “This research could have broad implications for managing milfoil in lakes throughout the Upper Midwest and beyond.”

Learn more and read the full study at minnehahacreek.org/milfoil.

-Compiled by Paige Kieffer. Contact Paige Kieffer at paige.kieffer@ecm-inc.com.