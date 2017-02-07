Use roundabout instead of four-way stop signs

To the Editor:

I agree with the concerns of members of the City Council, as reported in the Feb. 2 Sun Sailor, that four-way stop signs do not necessarily reduce traffic accidents. We’ve all observed drivers ignoring the signs, or, worse, wait at a left-turn lane and then go straight, barely missing oncoming traffic.

It is time for Plymouth to join other cities in the metro area in recognizing the benefits of roundabouts that force drivers to cross an intersection through a circle. Indeed, MnDOT states the following: Roundabouts show a 89-percent decrease in fatal crashes, a 74-percent decrease in life-altering injury crashes and a 39-percent decrease in all crashes. See www.dot.state.mn.us/roundabouts.

Recently, the city installed traffic lights at several intersections along Schmidt Lake Road, replacing three- and four -way stops signs. I think that roundabouts would have been better, perhaps even less expensive then the confusing flashing left-turn signal.

I suggest that whenever the city looks at any intersection – new or old – that constructing a roundabout should be considered.

Hanna Hill

Plymouth