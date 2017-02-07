Task force recommends new elementary school for Wayzata School District

School board to determine next steps at Feb. 13 meeting A cluster of newly built single-family homes neighbor Meadow Ridge Elementary, which opened last fall in northern Plymouth. A task force assembled by Wayzata Public Schools is recommending that the district build a ninth elementary school to further accommodate expected student growth. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

A task force assembled by Wayzata Public Schools is recommending that the district build a ninth elementary school to accommodate student growth.

According to the district, the task force was created to review student enrollment, housing trends and demographic data before providing advice to the school board on how to plan for anticipated growth at the elementary level.

Parents on the 25-member Growth Task Force presented their proposal to the school board at a Jan. 30 special work session. The work session followed four meetings that included the task force considering development plans from leaders of cities in the district, building capacities, current and projected enrollment and the results of a district-wide housing study.

“We were tasked with the objective of looking at all the information on growth. … I think we all had a pretty good discussion,” task force member Derek Diesen told school board members at the meeting.

According to a recent housing and enrollment study completed by the district’s consulting geographer Dick Carlstrom, the district expects approximately another 1,000 K-12 students by 2019 if current housing trends continue. The study indicates new housing developments are going up two to three times more rapidly than developers had projected in the north, and there is stable enrollment growth in the southern part of the district as older homes turn over to young families.

The northern portion of the school district is expected to see most of the anticipated growth. City planning officials reported that during the next three years, approximately 1,060 new single-family homes will be built in the district. Around 690 of those homes are expected in Plymouth, with 160 homes expected in Corcoran and 135 homes to be built in Medina.

Task force member Allison Storti said, that in addition to the extra classroom space a new elementary building would provide, a new school could also lessen the potential for future attendance boundary changes.

“Hopefully there will be some stability around that going forward for an extended period of time so we can have those established communities within our schools,” Storti said.

The recommendation on how to best accommodate student population growth, task force members said, was based on a priority of maintaining smaller class sizes throughout the district.

“Adding a building would help us provide more classrooms for our students, which then would impact the size of our classes district wide,” Storti said.

The task force also noted it was important that the district look at equity among schools and consider benefits that will appeal to district families while not exceeding residents’ property tax tolerance.

According to the school district, projections suggest there is enough space at the middle schools and high school through at least 2030 due to the recent expansion of Wayzata High and moving early childhood programs from Central Middle School to the new Early Learning School.

Kristin Tollison, director of administrative service for the district, said her role was to listen and facilitate the sharing of data to members of the task force.

“We are very lucky. We had lawyers, we had data people, we had operations people and we had tech people. So you just have this wealth of background and knowledge, and everyone is trying to do what’s best for kids and our community,” Tollison said.

A similar citizen committee was formed in 2013 as the district was considering additional facilities to accommodate student growth. In early 2014, district voters approved $109.6 million in bond funding to add onto Wayzata High, build Meadow Ridge Elementary and make district-wide upgrades to safety, security and technology infrastructure.

Meadow Ridge, the district’s eighth elementary school, opened last fall north of Wayzata High, in one of the fastest growing areas in the district. An expansion, which district officials decided to move forward sooner than anticipated, will add another 10 classrooms and make room for an additional 150 to 175 students when it is completed in the fall of 2018. The cost to build Meadow Ridge was about $26 million and another $6.2 million for the addition.

Tollison said the citizen’s finance advisory committee and school board’s subcommittee on facilities will continue to review information to help inform the school board before the board votes on how to proceed.

If the recommendation to build another elementary school moves forward, a referendum could come before voters this November.

The school board is expected to discuss the recommendation and determine next steps at the Feb. 13 regular school board meeting at Wayzata City Hall.

For more information, and to view the entire housing and enrollment study, visit wayzata.k12.mn.us/growth.

Current enrollment and target capacity

As of Jan. 1, there were 11,257 students attending Wayzata Public Schools. Below is a breakdown of each school’s current enrollment numbers and target capacity:

Total for elementary schools – 5,071; target capacity: 5,568

Birchview Elementary – current: 487; target capacity: 550

Gleason Lake Elementary – current: 573; target capacity: 690

Greenwood Elementary – current: 752; target capacity: 780

Kimberly Lane Elementary – current: 660; target capacity: 710

Meadow Ridge Elementary – current: 771; target capacity: 828 (after building addition)

Oakwood Elementary – current: 483; target capacity: 640

Plymouth Creek Elementary – current: 678; target capacity: 710

Sunset Hill Elementary – current: 667; target capacity: 660

Total for middle schools – current: 2,799; target capacity: 3,326 students

Central Middle School – current: 1,213; target capacity: 1,620

West Middle School – current: 795; target capacity: 842

East Middle School – current: 791; target capacity: 864

Wayzata High School – current: 3,387; target capacity: 3,906

