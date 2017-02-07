Arts & Entertainment • Community & People Students show off work at Minnetonka Center for the Arts Published February 7, 2017 at 2:00 pm By Jason Jenkins Guests are invited to Minnetonka Center for the Arts’ Student Show to view artwork created by the center’s students. The annual exhibit runs through Thursday, March 2, in the center’s Laura H. Miles Gallery, 2240 North Shore Dr., Wayzata. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) “Feather in her Cap,” an acrylic on ceramic sculpture by Sherry Sivo, and “The Ringo Kid,” an acrylic painting by Stuart Fogel, sit on display as part of Minnetonka Center for the Arts’ Student Show. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) “Muse #13,” an acrylic on white stoneware sculpture, by Wayzata artist Beth Burgan, is on display at Minnetonka Center for the Arts. The center’s Student Show demonstrates the creativity, skill and inspiration created within the art center’s studios and features artwork in a variety of media. The annual exhibit runs through Thursday, March 2, in the center’s Laura H. Miles Gallery, 2240 North Shore Dr., Wayzata. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) “Misty Blue,” a watercolor painting by Wayzata artist Katharine Robinson, is one of the many works on display in the Student Show at Minnetonka Center for the Arts. The annual show offers students the opportunity to exhibit their past year’s work in a professional gallery and invites visitors to discover local artists. (Submitted photo) “Cactus Flower,” an oil painting by Nancy Wright, is one of the many pieces featured in the Student Show at Minnetonka Center for the Arts. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) “Winter Glow,” an oil painting by Minnetonka Center for the Arts student Leeann Sand. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)