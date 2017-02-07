St. Louis Park resident participates in musical revue

St. Louis Park resident Hannah Pope, a junior at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, will participate in the school’s musical revue Feb. 10-11.

The Upper School Choral Program will present “One Voice: This is the Sound of All of Us,” which features the academy’s upper school choirs.

The students will perform a wide variety of musical genres and selections designed to entertain, inspire and provoke thought.

The school is located at 3100 W. River Parkway in Minneapolis.

For more information, visit minnehahaacademy.net/revue or email revue@minnehahaacademy.net.