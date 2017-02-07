Sen. Al Franken’s office learns more about Minnetonka’s VANTAGE program

Visit designed to highlight state efforts at addressing skills gap

U.S. Sen. Al Franken’s staff members visited the Minnetonka VANTAGE program Feb. 2, as part of his office’s statewide “Advancing Career Pathways Tour,” to discuss how Minnetonka High School is assisting in efforts around the state to fill the nations skills gap by partnering students with employers.

Dan Solomon, with Sen. Franken’s office, said the current skills gap has left employers in Minnesota and across the country with millions of jobs they cannot fill because they cannot find people with the right training.

“There are plenty of jobs going unfilled and (Sen. Franken) wants to do everything in his power to help address that and get students interested in working with businesses to be able to come together and fill that need,” Solomon said.

Franken, who sits on the U.S. Health, Education Labor and Pension Committee, is interested in filling the gap by partnering businesses with students. Solomon said that while he is working to address this in community colleges, the tour has revealed that this partnership needs to start in high school.

“Franken hears that one of the biggest challenges businesses face is on the workforce,” said Franken’s staff member Charles Sutton. “They often have positions open that they can’t fill or find the recruits they need to fill those position. So he’s been interested in workforce development for a while and build partnerships between educational institutions and businesses to help close that skills gap and ensure businesses are able to find the workers they need. This is part of that initiative and he’s been hearing that we need to start earlier so he’s looking at what high schools are doing to partner with local businesses to expose kids to potential careers.”

Solomon and Sutton have been to eight cities across the state during the tour.

“We want to highlight the great work that has been done here,” Sutton said. “These programs are often happening throughout the state through a lot of volunteer work by both schools and businesses that go above and beyond in order to build these great partnerships and provide a great experience for students. We want to highlight that work as well as learn what makes it work, what are some of the challenges and what can we do to support programs like this and well as expand them throughout that state as well as the country.”

At Minnetonka High School, the visit focused on learning more about the VANTAGE program. Sutton and Solomon met on Feb. 2 with VANTAGE students, teachers and school board members to learn more about the program.

VANTAGE is a yearlong program for juniors and seniors. Students meet for the first few hours of school, where they are given a more hands-on learning experience in their given field.

“The VANTAGE program is Minnetonka High School’s advanced professional studies program that provides junior and senior students with real-world experiences in professional settings, where they can learn and develop skills for high-demand careers,” said program director Dick Hurrelbrink.

The current areas of study include business analytics, global business, design and marketing; digital journalism and health care science. Next year, the program will offer a course in food and sustainability.

“The formula of VANTAGE is we take the core of that relationship between a teacher and student and surround it with real world experiences that we want to bring into the picture,” Hurrelbrink said.

The student’s partner with business mentors to gain a real-world workforce experience. Students have worked with mentors from Best Buy, Target, KARE 11, and Habitat for Humanity and Cargill.

The program also includes in guest instruction and project partnerships to the curriculum. In addition to the main course of study, students also learn vital workforce skills such as how to make a resume, conduct an interview, portfolio creations and more skills.

VANATGE business instructor Erik Sill said that the use of mentors and guest instructors from local business improves the students’ educational experience.

“Your teaching with a community and I can rely on guest instructors, mentors and project partners to help me facilitate that learning,” he said. “It makes me feel I have an army of people to teach a concept.”

Leadership instructor Melissa Olson added, “Your role as a teacher is about creating experiences where students can connect the dots and synthesize all the things that they are hearing.”

“As a board we were looking at making sure the kids education was relevant and made sense and met the world of tomorrow,” said School Board Chair Pam Langseth. “We were looking at how we could prepare kids differently … and prepare them for college.”

Hurrelbrink said that the program prepares students by teaching common workforce skills in addition to skills that will be needed in their area of student.

“Over the past 10 years me and my team has hired hundreds of people and typically you look for college graduates because when college graduates come in it’s an experiment and it’s very often they don’t have the thought skills, communication skills, project management teamwork that they need in a corporate setting and they often fail,” said Tim Meester, a program mentor with Best Buy. “On the other hand being a parent in the district I notice kids have very different learning styles. This program address that and the capability of these kids is astounding.”

High school senior and VANTAGE business analytics student Danny Joyce mentored with Meester.

Joyce used analytics skills he was taught at VANTAGE to save Best Buy more than $5.5 million.

Joyce said his experience with the program has allowed him to gain valuable workforce experience while, at the same time, allowing him to discover which program he would want to major in at college.

Senior Macie Varner, who participated in the digital journalism program, mentored with Kare 11 and created a public awareness video on eating disorders for the Emily Program Foundation, agrees with Joyce.

“I took this as more as to see if this was something I want to do so I’m not wasting my time in college,” she said.

Junior Hunter Abraham, who participates in global business, said the experience helped him discover his interest in business. Originally, Abraham said his goal was to study pre-med in college until he took the business course. During his time he developed an ad campaign for Caribou Coffee targeting Generation Z consumers.

To learn more about the VANTAGE program visit bit.ly/2kK2wwa.

Contact Paige Kieffer at paige.kieffer@ecm-inc.com.