Rotary of Excelsior accepting youth project grant applications

Rotary of Excelsior is accepting grant applications for a community youth project.

Applications are due by Feb. 28, and funds must be used by the end of the year. The club has budgeted $5,000 for a community youth project.

“We’re excited about creating a competitive grant application process,” said Randy Schumacher, president of the Rotary of Excelsior. “We’re hoping to identify projects that match up to the current needs of our community youth, and also may offer an opportunity for Rotarians and others in the community to volunteer in some capacity.”

The club aims to serve the geographic area aligning to the Minnetonka School District. Any 501c(3) organization is welcome to apply for the grant.

Grant applications and instructions can be found at excelsiorrotary.org under “Documents.”