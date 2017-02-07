Rep. Paulsen needs to have a town hall meeting in person

To the Editor:

My Congressman Erik Paulsen held a telephone town hall meeting the evening of Jan 30. Few people knew anything about this so-called meeting.

This was apparently in response to the large number of calls Mr. Paulsen has received in the last few days … mostly opposing the current ban on refugees, etc.

The voters he represents deserve better. Rep. Paulsen should call a real town hall meeting and actually meet with the voters of his district and engage in a question and answer session.

Jim Ramstad always held meeting when he held this office.

Rep. Paulsen has not held an open (town hall) meeting in over six years, that I can recall. Why?

There are a great number of questions the voters would like honest answers to, and not have to settle with a short public relation comment by staff people.

Frank Moriarty

Plymouth