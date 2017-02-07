Plymouth Police report for Jan. 19-Feb. 1

These were among the 90 incident and arrests Jan. 19-Feb. 1 from the Plymouth Police Department:

Jan. 19

– The suspect left the store with unpaid merchandise and was cited for theft on the 9700 block of Schmidt Lake Road.

Jan. 20

– The complainant reported suspect entered residence under construction and stole lights and other items on the 5800 block of Zanzibar Lane North. There was no sign of forced entry.

– The victim’s vehicle was stolen while running unoccupied in a business parking lot on the 1600 block of Annapolis Lane. A juvenile male was later located and arrested for possession of stolen property.

– The complainant reported the theft of a school laptop valued at $470.36 from a classroom on the 10000 block of 36th Avenue North.

Jan. 21

– Forced entry was used to gain access to a room where delivered packages are stored on the 3500 block of Xenium Lane. Unknown loss at this time.

– Unknown suspect entered victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole gift cards and a cell phone valued at $590 on the 13400 block of 60th Place.

Jan. 22

– The victim reported a known suspect entered his residence and stole a game system and accessories valued at $657 on the 1800 block of Zanzibar Lane.

– Unknown suspect vehicle rear-ended the victim’s vehicle and drove away near the intersection of Highway 55 and Rockford Road.

– Two suspects were observed running from a vehicle on the 2500 block of Lancaster Lane. There was damage to the vehicle and a rapid pump jack valued at $300 had been stolen from the vehicle.

Jan. 23

– Officer investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred in a parking lot on the 15400 Medina Road.

Jan. 24

– Unknown suspect entered two vehicles parked in the underground garage and stole a GPS and quilt on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Loss approximately $400.

– Unknown suspect gained entry into victim’s apartment and stole prescription medication on the 14500 block of 34th Avenue.

– Traffic stop for moving violation resulted in driver fleeing on foot. The case is under investigation. Locations involved: 1000 block of West Medicine Lake Drive and intersection of Highway 55.

– Unknown vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle while parked in the parking lot on the 15700 block of 32nd Avenue.

Jan. 25

– A juvenile female left the store with unpaid merchandise valued at $150.65 and was cited for theft on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.

– Unknown suspect entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole a watch and $40 cash from the vehicle on the 5000 block of Garland Lane.

Jan. 26

– The complainant reported unknown suspect threw a rock at the residence, breaking a second-story window on the 10300 block of 57th Avenue. Unknown value of damage.

– The victim reported unknown suspect smashed a window to gain entry to his vehicle parked on the 800 block of Trenton Lane and stole a backpack, computer and miscellaneous items valued at $2,600.

Jan. 27

– Suspects gained entry into victim’s attached garage and rummaged through a vehicle on the 12600 block of 54th Ave. There does not appear to be any loss from inside the vehicle.

– Unknown suspect stole the mail from the victim’s mailbox on the 4300 block of Polaris Lane and cashed a fraudulent check using the victim’s account number.

Jan. 28

– The victim reported the theft of his backpack and miscellaneous items from his vehicle while parked in a shared garage on the 15400 block of 18th Avenue. There was no sign of forced entry to the vehicle.

– The victim’s stolen license plate, which was recovered on a stolen vehicle in another city, was reported on the 13200 block of 39th Avenue.

Jan. 29

– The victim reported being assaulted by a known suspect who fled the scene taking victim’s keys on the 2200 block of Shenandoah Lane. Formal complaint charges are pending.

– Unknown suspect forced entry to two vehicles parked in the underground garage and stole a duffel bag and clothing on the 200 block of Nathan Lane.

Jan. 30

– The complainant reported $1,300 is missing from their bank deposits on the 15500 block of Medina Road.

– Two sweatshirts and a garage door opener were stolen from the victim’s vehicle on the 9600 block of 54th Avenue North.

Jan. 31

– The victim reported that her bicycle, valued at $300, had been stolen from the underground garage on the 1000 block of West Medicine Lake Drive.

– The victim reported the rear license plate was stolen from her vehicle on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.

– Unknown suspect used the garage door opener from victim’s unlocked vehicle to access the garage on the 3200 block of Lanewood Lane North and stole miscellaneous items valued at $457.80.

– Officer located a suspicious unoccupied vehicle and discovered the vehicle had been stolen from a nearby driveway on the 14700 block of 31st Ave. The victim did not want to pursue charges.

Feb. 1

– Officers responded to the report of two bicycles stolen from the underground garage on the 1000 block of West Medicine Lake Dr. Total loss $500.