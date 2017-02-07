Plymouth author explores life ‘in the middle years’

Book launch party Sunday Feb. 12 at Grizzly’s in Plymouth

Plymouth resident and freelance writer Julie Jo Severson, along with her colleague Christine Organ from Chicago, has curated and edited a collection of stories on the complexity and the uncertainties of the middle years.

A book launch celebration and signing of “Here In The Middle: Stories of Love, Loss, and Connection from the Ones Sandwiched in Between,” will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Grizzly’s Wood-fired Grill in Plymouth. Books will be available for purchase at the event and are available online at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.

The book, stories from writers around the country, includes raw, honest glimpses of those navigating their way through daunting responsibilities, decisions, and care-taking roles as they stretch to meet the needs of both aging parents and growing children, as well as marriage, career, and friendships, according to a press release.

Severson, who worked in public relations, is now a freelance writer, journalist and editor. She shared her story in the book titled “Beyond Describe.” In it she explained her story of being “in the middle.”

“I’m in the thick of this middle place myself, straddled between the needs of my children, helping to navigate the care for my mom with advanced Parkinson’s Disease, and supporting my dad who cares for her at home full-time,” she said. “Although I have incredible siblings that help out, too, the needs and decisions and emotional tug-a-war can feel daunting. But the stories in this book remind me this is natural and what true love looks like in real life.”

“Our hope is that these deeply personal and honest narratives help others in similar situations feel less alone,” said Severson.

To learn more about the book and the contributors, go to hereinthemiddlebook.com.

Compiled by Kristen Miller at Kristen.Miller@ecm-inc.com.