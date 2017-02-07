Messiah Church will host disaster training Feb. 9 in Minnetonka

Messiah Church will host a disaster training seminar 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 in the RHR Room at the Ridgedale Library, 12601 Ridgedale Dr., Minnetonka. Individuals, families and community groups have a critical role to play at a time of crisis. Plymouth Police Sgt. Curtis Smith will equip attendees with the knowledge to prepare for a disaster or act of terrorism. This training will provide practical steps to help people respond.

Register at http://signup.com/go/w5ZutF.