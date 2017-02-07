Hopkins to host 25th annual remodeling fair

Free event at Eisenhower Community Center brings residents, contractors from across west metro

By Gabby Landsverk, Sun Sailor Newspapers

The West Metro Home Remodeling Fair is celebrating 25 years of helping residents across four cities improve their homes from rooftop to basement, and everywhere in between.

At the annual event, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Eisenhower Community Center in Hopkins, residents and professionals from across Minnetonka, Hopkins, Golden Valley and St. Louis Park will gather to share information and tips about home improvement, with free consultations, seminars and even children’s activities.

“There’s a lot of fairs out there, but ours is unique in that it’s free, it’s family friendly, and it’s 100 percent home remodeling exhibitors,” said Susan Diamond, event producer for the fair. “There’s a lot of information and resources for people all in one little spot.”

This year, 93 exhibitors from across the region will be present to provide information and advice to homeowners on everything from plumbing and electrical to landscaping and design.

Seminars will offer a more in-depth look at specific topics in home improvement. Bob Boyer, of Boyer Building Corporation in Minnetonka, will lead a presentation called “Best Projects for Your Money,” about the value of remodeling and getting the best return on an home improvement investment.

“I’ll be talking about things like what are the best projects to do, what’s a safe investment, cost versus value,” Boyer said. “It’s good for anyone considering remodeling and curious about how much things should cost.”

Attendees can also vote in the Operation Rescue Room contest, in which local homeowners have submitted photos of the least favorite room in their houses. The ugliest room, as determined by the most votes, will earn its owner a $1,000 for remodeling.

At the idea center, architects, master gardeners, certified designers and more professionals will be available to talk one-on-one with residents about ideas, plans or even sketches of remodeling or decorating plans.

“It’s really just a genuine home improvement experience for people. It’s easy to navigate. Bring your drawings and ideas and they’ll talk you through it, for free,” Diamond said.

City staff members will also be available to speak with residents about planning and zoning regulations, permits and other requirements. All four participating cities have not only supported the event from the beginning, but played a key role in making the remodeling fair a reality, said Mark Grimes, a now-retired city planner for Golden Valley.

“The main reason we got it started was that St. Louis Park, Golden Valley and other communities were at a time when we didn’t have a lot of the newer, more modern homes. We wanted to encourage people to stay and remodel, so they could have all the advantages of living here, with a updated or larger home,” Grimes said.

Having participated in the fair until his retirement in 2014, Grimes added that he’s seen first-hand the success of the event, as well as its growth over time.

“We’ve always had very good attendance, and the vendors have always been very pleased,” Grimes said. “The people that come to the fair are people that really want to get things done.”

Although the fair always offers a variety of exhibitors and contractors, Grimes added that cities and vendors have made an effort to keep up with the latest trends to best serve residents.

“We try to have seminars that are up-to-date and in tune with what people are thinking about,” he said. “It’s been really successful.”

Staff members in other cities agreed this is success is why the fair is now reaching its impressive 25-year milestone.

“It really aligns itself well with both the city’s vision and our housing goals with providing well-maintained and diverse housing stock and preserving and maintaining single family homes,” said Marney Olson, housing coordinator for St. Louis Park.

Cheryl Weiler, communications manager for Golden Valley, said it’s a win-win situation for cities to encourage remodeling.

“The nice thing about the fair is that home improvement means something different to everybody. If you drive around our communities, people are improving their homes, putting on new additions, and keeping the value up,” Weiler said. “People want to stay here, but they want a home that reflects a modern lifestyle, and some older homes just didn’t have that. … so we got some local contractors together, put them all in one place, and said ‘Come one, come all.’”

Weiler said the best part of the event is that it’s no-cost and open to the public, giving residents a chance to weigh their options with nothing to lose.

“People walk away from there with good advice, and it’s free, with no obligations. That’s one of the most popular events, and we’ve got people who show up year after year,” Weiler said.

Boyer said the fair is also a boon to contractors and exhibitors, creating a great opportunity to meet potential clients in the area and network with other professionals.

“It turned out to be a really good fair. It’s been extremely productive,” Boyer said. “The nice thing is that most of the people that come to the fair are neighbors.”

Anyone, from homeowners to home buildings, aspiring DIYers or expert tradesman, can benefit, he added.

“Anybody that has things to do in their house, from heating, electrical, plumbing to major remodeling. I think there’s something there for everybody,” Boyer said.

In honor of the quarter-century anniversary, sponsoring cities have pitched in to provide special gift giveaways to visitors at scheduled times throughout the event.

For more information, visit homeremodelingfair.com.

Contact Gabby Landsverk at gabby.landsverk@ecm-inc.com.