Home Alone Workshop is Thursday, Feb. 16 in Plymouth

The Plymouth Public Safety Department will host a Home Alone Workshop 6:30-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 in the second-floor training room of the Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

The program is intended for children ages 8-10.

The workshop will teach children how to respond to an emergency if they’re home alone. Public safety staff members will work interactively with participants to discuss a variety of scenarios and issues, including dialing 911, fire prevention in the home, personal safety, severe weather awareness, scalds and burns, home fire escape plans, internet safety and cyber bullying.

Cost is $5 for each child. Class size is limited to 30 participants and early registration is encouraged.

Additional workshops are Tuesdays, April 18 and May 16.

To register, call 763-509-5200 or visit plymouthmn.gov/recreation.