Excelsior offers opportunities for citizen involvement

Some positions on the Council’s Advisory Commissions will expire Feb. 28. Anyone interested in serving on either the planning commission, park and recreation commission or the heritage preservation commission should complete a citizen inquiry form to let the mayor and council know of their interest.

The form is on the city’s website at excelsiormn.org. To have form mailed or emailed, contact the city offices at 952-474-5233 or cityhall@excelsiormn.org.

Forms must be submitted to the city offices no later than 4 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The mayor and city council are scheduled to make the appointments at the Tuesday, Feb. 21 meeting.