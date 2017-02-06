Included in the Wayzata police reports Jan. 24-30 were these incidents:

One missing animal, two missing or lost property, two found animals, one found property, one motor vehicle crash involving personal injury, seven motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, one hit-and-run motor vehicle crash involving property damage, one single family home fire, one fire alarm, one hazardous road condition, one suicide, 10 other medical calls, four wellbeing checks on adults, one civil matter, three reports of disturbance, six reports of suspicion, seven driving or traffic complaints, four house or business checks, one report of fraud, one underage liquor consumption, one possession of a small amount of marijuana, two calls to assist in adult protection, six business alarms, two home alarms and four calls to assist another department.

Jan. 24 – A female determined to be deceased after she was reported unresponsive on the 400 block of Highcroft Road.

Jan. 24 – A theft of prescription drugs on the 300 block of Margaret Circle.

Jan. 25 – A 44-year-old Long Lake male was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 700 block of Mill Street and transported to jail.

Jan. 26 – A 48-year-old Mound female was arrested for driving while impaired with a blood-alcohol content of 0.12 near the intersection of County Road 15 and Ferndale Road.

Jan. 28 – A loud music complaint on the 700 block of Wayzata Boulevard East. The resident agreed to turn the music down.

Jan. 29 – A report of a house fire on the 600 block of Park Street East. Officers confirmed a small fire in the kitchen with heavy smoke. The home was locked, so officers forced entry and rescued an 86 year-old Wayzata woman. The fire was extinguished and the woman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Jan. 29 – A report of a former employee causing a disturbance on the 800 block of Lake Street East. The person left prior to officer arrival.