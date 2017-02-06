St. Louis Park’s Groves Academy promotes head of school to executive director

Groves Academy, a private St. Louis Park educational organization focused on literacy and educating students who have learning disabilities, announced that its board has promoted John Alexander to the newly created position of executive director.

Alexander has been the academy’s head of school since 2005.

“John is a visionary who is driven to improve the way we teach all children,” said Board Chairman Tom Schnack. “He is the key to our efforts to redefine the way our nation is taught – one student, one teacher and one school at a time.”

Alexander said, “It has been wonderful to watch our school grow and continue to improve the state of our literacy instruction over the past years. I’m excited to take all that works at Groves and apply it through our other programs to help those outside our school.”

During his tenure at the academy, Alexander has sought to develop more advanced resources and expertise in literacy with teachers, schools and organizations, targeting students in kindergarten through 12th grade throughout Minnesota and beyond.

At Groves, all students have one or more learning disabilities such as dyslexia or an attention disorder like Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and arrive at the school reading below or significantly below their grade level. The average student advances more than two grade levels in reading during the student’s first year of the school, according to the academy’s data.

“My passion is to leverage the Groves approach to literacy in order to help close the reading achievement gap here in Minnesota, which is sadly among the worst in the nation,” Alexander said. “I believe we have a moral obligation to democratize good literacy instruction.”

In his new role, Alexander will focus on the growth of three strategic programs at Groves.

The school helps students with average or above-average intelligence and learning differences reach their full potential. The Learning Center provides educational services to the community. The Institute for Professional Learning shares the Groves teaching methods and strategies with other educators and schools.

Alexander earned a Master of Education degree from Harvard University specializing in reading and language-based learning disabilities.

The school has hired the search group of Carney, Sandoe & Associates to seek a new head of school. Search consultant Rice Bryan is assisting the school with the search, according to a tweet on the search firm’s Twitter account.

