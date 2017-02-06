St. Louis Park concert to benefit Partners for a Strong Park

A Dolce String Quartet Valentine’s concert designed to celebrate music and build community will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Wooddale Lutheran Church, 4003 Wooddale Ave. S. in St. Louis Park.

There is no cost to attend, but donations may be made to benefit a new group called Partners for a Strong Park.

The partnership includes representatives from government, faith communities, schools and social service groups. The St. Louis Park Emergency Program is serving as a host and fiscal sponsor. Organizers released the following statement:

“We’ve seen national developments around themes in which certain communities are targeted with vitriol and fearmongering. Uncertainty around how people can meet basic needs such as healthcare, housing, and employment has fostered a sense of anxiety. While we address these concerns regionally, nationally, and globally, there are also steps we can take in our own community to uplift each and every neighbor. We can resolve to work collectively to make our community a place that is safe, welcoming, and elevating for all.

“This effort will unite around a shared recognition of the dignity of every person in our community. It envisions a St. Louis Park that grows in its sense of welcome and equity through the collaboration of its leaders to cultivate social and economic wellbeing for all. We know that our community can only succeed when all neighbors are embraced and supported.”

Organizers will provide more information about Partners for a Strong Park after the concert.

Info: Derek Burrows Reise, 952-925-4899 ext. 17