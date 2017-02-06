Schumachers celebrate 30 years of chiropractic care in Hopkins

By Gabby Landsverk, Sun Sailor Newspapers

“I’ll always be a chiropractor. It’s not just a career, it’s a lifestyle,” said Bill Schumacher. Brothers Bill and Dan Schumacher, both chiropractors, share an office in Hopkins and are celebrating 30 years of practice Feb. 9. Pictured, from left, are Bill Schumacher, office manager Deby Blakeborough, chiropractic assistant Michaela Dixon and Dan Schumacher. (Sun Sailor photo by Gabby Landsverk)

Schumacher Chiropractor, on Excelsior Boulevard, is celebrating 30 years of bringing the health benefits of that lifestyle to Hopkins residents.

What’s unique about the Schumacher practice, however, is that it is a family affair: both of Bill’s older brothers Mark and Steve are also chiropractors, working at the St. Paul office. His younger brother, Dan, joined the Hopkins office in 1988.

“I can’t believe it’s been 30 years,” Dan said.

Bill first opened the practice Feb. 9, 1987, but his journey into chiropractic started much earlier, watching his parents go to the chiropractor through his youth.

He became interested in chiropractic care at a young age; after a brief and unsatisfying stint in pharmacy science, Bill started learning from his older siblings as they began their studies the alternative healing practice.

“It turned out I really liked it, and I’ve been doing it ever since,” Bill said.

He spent several years working at the family office in St. Paul before deciding to blaze his own trail in a quieter part of the metro. Hopkins immediately emerged as a perfect fit.

“I was looking for a place that would be comfortable to work in and live in forever,” Bill said. “The first time I came to Hopkins, I said ‘This is a great community.’ I feel in love with it. It just felt right.”

Since then, some of the Schumachers’ clients have been coming for treatment across four generations.

“That’s a great feeling, that people trust you to take care of their families,” Bill said. “It feels like I have grandparents on every block.”

“We have some of the best patients. They’re like family,” Dan added. “It’s that small town feeling right here in the big city.”

The two brothers weren’t just content to work in Hopkins, and felt it was their duty to get involved in the community, participating in the Rotary Club, the Lions, the Hopkins Elks and the city planning commission over the years.

“It’s been important for us since we started, to get out there, volunteer and build these strong relationships,” Dan said.

Schumacher Chiropractor has, surprisingly, become a bit of a neighborhood gathering spot. On Friday mornings, the staff offer free donuts and coffee to visitors. Some people just stop by for a treat and a chat, said office manager Deby Blakeborough. She said it’s a friendly and welcoming environment for clients, but also for staff, as everyone pitches in to do what needs to be done.

“It really is like a family,” added chiropractic assistant Michaela Dixon. “We all just work well together.”

Although visiting with old and new friends is a perk of the job, the Schumachers take their role as chiropractors very seriously, helping patients reach their optimal health through a variety of services.

“I enjoy taking care of folks and meeting new people,” Dan said. “(Bill and I) both always knew we wanted to help people but with natural care.”

Both brothers said they try to help their patients navigate holistic health solutions, including nutrition, joint health, exercise and more solutions, as well as traditional medical care.

“It’s all about helping people regain their health and wellness, because when you don’t have that, you really realize how valuable it is,” Dr. Dan said.

The practice works in conjunction with general practice doctors, giving and receiving referrals as needed for a teamwork approach to patient care.

“Everything has its place, whether it’s going to the chiropractor, eating right, exercising or even things like acupuncture, in addition to regular doctor’s visitors,” Dr. Bill said.

While some may shy away from the term “alternative medicine,” the Schumachers wholeheartedly embrace it.

“There’s an innate intelligence in your body that heals itself. A correct alignment allows the brain to communicate with all the tissues and optimize health,” Dr. Bill said.

When the spine is out of alignment, it can interrupt communication from the nervous system, causing a wide variety of symptoms. Even seemingly-unrelated problems, from pain and limited mobility to digestive or immune system problems, can be improved by chiropractic adjustment, he added.

The Schumachers also provide wellness care, regular checkups designed to prevent illness or injury before they occur, rather than simply treating the issue once symptoms arise.

The brothers agreed that although technology has changed, the foundation of their work is that same as it has been for three decades.

“New technology makes it easier to spot the problem, but we’re still doing all the work by hand. It’s still just about providing the best care possible,” Dan said. “We’ve been honored to be in the community for as long as we have, and hope to keep making Hopkins our home as long as we can,”

With a rise in health awareness among the public, the Schumachers said chiropractic care is becoming increasingly popular, giving them a new opportunity to help even more people with their work.

“That feeling you get when you start a new patient and their health is getting better, they’re excited, is just an adrenaline rush,” Bill said. “I think to myself, I did something good in the world today. That’s why I keep coming to the office … it’s about our family taking care of yours.”

