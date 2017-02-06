Minnetonka/Hopkins/Deephaven police reports, Jan. 25 – Feb. 3

Minnetonka

The Minnetonka Police Department reported these incidents Jan. 25-Feb. 3:

Theft: 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard, 4800 block of Valley Road, 5000 block of Clear Spring Road, 11200 block of Wayzata Boulevard, 14100 block of Wayzata Boulevard, 19000 block of Stratford Road.

Robbery: No incidents reported.

Burglary: 10600 block of Smetana Road.

DWI: 4800 block of County Road 101, 2500 block of Green Ridge Road.

Property Damage: 4500 block of Shady Oak Road.

Assault: Intersection of Highway 7 and Old Excelsior Boulevard, 11100 block of Bren Road West.

Domestic: 2000 block of Crosby Road.

Fraud: 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard, 4500 block of Vining Point Road, 5400 block of Smetana Road.

Hopkins

The Hopkins Police Department reported these incidents Jan. 25-Feb. 3:

Theft: 1500 block of Highway 7, 1000 block of First Street South.

Burglary: No incidents reported.

Robbery: No incidents reported.

Property Damage: 700 block of Fifth Street South.

DWI: No incidents reported.

Assault: 1000 block of Mainstreet, 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.

Domestic: No incidents reported.

Fraud: 400 block of Monroe Place.

Data taken from RAIDS Online database and Minnetonka and Hopkins Police Department reports.

Deephaven

Included in the Deephaven Police reports were these incidents: 175 citations were written and 90 radio calls. There were 69 speeding citations, three driving after suspension citations, four driving after revocation citations, 95 verbal warnings, 34 written warnings, one case of driving while impaired, 15 medical calls, four car crashes, 16 alarms and four permits to acquire a handgun.

Deephaven Police assisted the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department 10 times and Minnetonka Police two times. Deephaven Police was assisted five times by the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department, once by Minnetonka Police, once by Minneapolis Police, once by Orono Police and once by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.