St. Louis Park residents can shape city’s vision

St. Louis Park is beginning work on its third visioning process, dubbed St. Louis Park Vision 3.0. A nine-person steering committee has been selected to help with the public engagement process.

Residents can become involved in these ways:

• Train as a facilitator to host a future-focused conversation with a neighborhood or community group and report insights back to the steering committee. Training is 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Municipal Service Center, 7305 Oxford St. Registration is required. Register at bit.ly/2jafor3.

• Attend a town hall meeting 7-8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, or Thursday, March 16, at St. Louis Park City Hall Council Chambers, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.

• Tune in to a Facebook Live town hall meeting 8-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, or Thursday, April 13, via facebook.com/stlouispark.

• Share ideas via online surveys and community events.

Info: stlouispark.org