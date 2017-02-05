Community & People

South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: Feb. 3-10

Friday, Feb. 3
BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com

Saturday, Feb. 4
BREAKFAST AT
THE LODGE
When: 8-9 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge
Info: excelsior113.org

READ WITH
AN ANIMAL
When: 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org

POLAR BEAR PICNIC
When: Noon-4 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center
Info: threeriversparks.org

GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com

DREAM MAKERS FUNDRAISER
When: 5 p.m.-midnight
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis
Info: bit.ly/2kl2LKN

BUK CLUB CONCERT
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

ABSOLUTE GRUV CONCERT
When: 8-10:30 p.m.
Where: Victor’s on Water
Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com

Sunday, Feb. 5
BREWGRASS
SUNDAYS CONCERT
When: Noon-2 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

BOWLING AND GOLF
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org

Monday, Feb. 6
QUILT GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

TAI-CHI
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

MY PRESCHOOLER AND ME: PUPPET ESCAPADES
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org

BABY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org

PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: KITS AND CUBS
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org

MASONIC MEETING
When: 6-10 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge
Info: excelsior113.org

EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

DEEPHAVEN CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: cityofdeephaven.org

Tuesday, Feb. 7
CARD CRAFTERS
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

WOOD CARVERS
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

KNITTING GROUP
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR ROTARY CLUB
When: Noon
Where: Minnetonka Community Education Center
Info: excelsiorrotary.org

BEADING
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

WINTER FARMERS’ MARKET
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

GIRLS ONLY BOOK CLUB
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org

AUTHOR TALK: LUCIE AMUNDSEN
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org

DEEPHAVEN
PARK COMMITTEE
MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: cityofdeephaven.org

SHOREWOOD
PLANNING
COMMISSION
MEETING
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

Wednesday, Feb. 8
LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR
ROTARY CLUB
When: 7 a.m.

Where: Maynard’s
Info: lmerc.org

QUILTING GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org

EXCELSIOR LIONS CLUB: BUSINESS MEETING
When: Noon
Where: Jake O’Connors
Info: 952-201-1348

MAHJONG
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

OPEN MIC NIGHT
When: 5-10 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

DEEPHAVEN BOAT COMMITTEE
MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: cityofdeephaven.org

LAKE MINNETONKA CONSERVATION
DISTRICT MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: lmcd.org

Thursday, Feb. 9
BRIDGE
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

TEEN TIME
When: 4-5:30 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org

OPEN LATE
THURSDAY
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

LAKE MINNETONKA COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION
MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4071 Sunset Dr., Spring Park
Info: lmcc-tv.org

LADIES NIGHT OUT: ‘MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Old Log Theatre
Info: oldlog.com

Friday, Feb. 10
BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com