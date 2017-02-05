South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: Feb. 3-10

Friday, Feb. 3

BINGO

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE

TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

Saturday, Feb. 4

BREAKFAST AT

THE LODGE

When: 8-9 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge

Info: excelsior113.org

READ WITH

AN ANIMAL

When: 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

POLAR BEAR PICNIC

When: Noon-4 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center

Info: threeriversparks.org

GLOBAL WINE

TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

DREAM MAKERS FUNDRAISER

When: 5 p.m.-midnight

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

Info: bit.ly/2kl2LKN

BUK CLUB CONCERT

When: 8-11 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

ABSOLUTE GRUV CONCERT

When: 8-10:30 p.m.

Where: Victor’s on Water

Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com

Sunday, Feb. 5

BREWGRASS

SUNDAYS CONCERT

When: Noon-2 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

BOWLING AND GOLF

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

Monday, Feb. 6

QUILT GROUP

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

TAI-CHI

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

MY PRESCHOOLER AND ME: PUPPET ESCAPADES

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista

Info: threeriversparks.org

BABY STORYTIME

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: KITS AND CUBS

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

MASONIC MEETING

When: 6-10 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge

Info: excelsior113.org

EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

DEEPHAVEN CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: cityofdeephaven.org

Tuesday, Feb. 7

CARD CRAFTERS

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

WOOD CARVERS

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

KNITTING GROUP

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR ROTARY CLUB

When: Noon

Where: Minnetonka Community Education Center

Info: excelsiorrotary.org

BEADING

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

WINTER FARMERS’ MARKET

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

GIRLS ONLY BOOK CLUB

When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

AUTHOR TALK: LUCIE AMUNDSEN

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

DEEPHAVEN

PARK COMMITTEE

MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: cityofdeephaven.org

SHOREWOOD

PLANNING

COMMISSION

MEETING

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

Wednesday, Feb. 8

LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR

ROTARY CLUB

When: 7 a.m.

Where: Maynard’s

Info: lmerc.org

QUILTING GROUP

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

FAMILY STORYTIME

When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

EXCELSIOR LIONS CLUB: BUSINESS MEETING

When: Noon

Where: Jake O’Connors

Info: 952-201-1348

MAHJONG

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

OPEN MIC NIGHT

When: 5-10 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

DEEPHAVEN BOAT COMMITTEE

MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: cityofdeephaven.org

LAKE MINNETONKA CONSERVATION

DISTRICT MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: lmcd.org

Thursday, Feb. 9

BRIDGE

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

TEEN TIME

When: 4-5:30 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

OPEN LATE

THURSDAY

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

LAKE MINNETONKA COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION

MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 4071 Sunset Dr., Spring Park

Info: lmcc-tv.org

LADIES NIGHT OUT: ‘MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET’

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Old Log Theatre

Info: oldlog.com

Friday, Feb. 10

BINGO

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE

TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com