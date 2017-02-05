Scenic Heights Navigator students present J-term projects

Scenic Heights Elementary Navigator students in second through fifth grade presented their January term projects Jan. 31 to parents, teachers and the Minnetonka School District.
January term or “J-term” allows students to inquire and design and create a specific project based on their interests. Navigator students created a hypothetical experiment and a report on solving a issue that would improve the world.
Layne and Karen Hopkins listen to fourth-grade student Neel Kashyap’s presentation on personalizing medical care by examining DNA defects. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer)