Scenic Heights Navigator students present J-term projects

Scenic Heights Elementary Navigator students in second through fifth grade presented their January term projects Jan. 31 to parents, teachers and the Minnetonka School District.

January term or “J-term” allows students to inquire and design and create a specific project based on their interests. Navigator students created a hypothetical experiment and a report on solving a issue that would improve the world.

Layne and Karen Hopkins listen to fourth-grade student Neel Kashyap’s presentation on personalizing medical care by examining DNA defects. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Right to left, second grader Sophie Kuhn gives her presentation on dodo birds to second grader Taylor Meyer and Suzanne Klobe. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Fourth grader Becker Curry presents his project on reducing unemployment. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Fifth grader Guatam Venkatesh presents his project on issues with antibiotics. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Second grader Anja Arora presents her project on achieving global children’s health through proper water filtration to Cindy Gustafson. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Fourth grader Owen Wherry shares his presentation on comparing the human genome to other animals with his father Mike Wherry. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Third grader Hailey Holm presents her project on saving bees. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer)
