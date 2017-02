< >

The School of Shaolin prepares to do a Lion and Dragon dance Jan. 29. Lions are a two-person team of dancers and martial artists performing martial arts moves with the Lion head. The Dragon dances are teams of six-20 people holding dragons suspended above their heads using bamboo poles and swirling the dragon around in different patterns. Both the Lions and Dragons are well-respected legendary mythical creatures that symbols power, strength and luck.(Photo courtesy of Minnetonka Schools)