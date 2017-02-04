St. Louis Park police blotter

These reports were filed Jan. 15-21 with the St. Louis Park Police Department:

Theft

• A backpack was reported stolen from an automobile Jan. 15 on the 3700 block of Monterey Drive, which includes the St. Louis Park Recreation Center.

• Police made an arrest related to a report of a stolen vehicle Jan. 16 at Highway 7 and Aquila Avenue South.

• A wallet was reported stolen Jan. 16 on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.

• A bag was reported stolen from an automobile Jan. 16 on the 2800 block of Texas Avenue South.

• Tools were reported stolen Jan. 16 on the 4100 block of Vernon Avenue South.

• A camera was reported stolen Jan. 17 on the 2600 block of Alabama Avenue South.

•A backpack was reported stolen from an automobile Jan. 17 on the 3100 block of Nevada Avenue South.

• A cell phone was reported stolen Jan. 18 on the 3700 block of Monterey Drive.

• Tires were reported stolen Jan. 19 on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.

•A bag was reported stolen Jan. 19 on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.

•A trailer was reported stolen Jan. 19 on the 3500 block of Aquila Circle South.

• Two incidents of snowblower theft were reported Jan. 19 on the 5300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

• Prescription drugs were reported stolen Jan. 19 on the 3600 block of Park Center Boulevard.

• Narcotics were reported stolen Jan. 20 on the 3600 block of Park Center Boulevard.

• Counterfeit money was reported Jan. 20 on the 5000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

• A cell phone was reported stolen Jan. 20 on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.

Vandalism

• Vehicles were reported damaged Jan. 16 on the 5900 block of West 34th Street.

• A cell phone was reported damaged Jan. 19 on the 6400 block of West 33rd Street, which includes St. Louis Park High School.

• Tires were reported damaged Jan. 21 on the 4400 block of Cedar Lake Road.

Other

• Police made an arrest in a robbery reported Jan. 15 on the 4900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

• A bomb threat was reported Jan. 18 on the 4300 block of Cedar Lake Road South. Police said dogs did not locate anything of concern at the Sabes Jewish Community Center after the threat.

• Also reported were one incident of harassing behavior, one threat, five assaults that led to at least four arrests, six domestic disputes, five incidents of driving under the influence, two incidents of vandalism, seven hit-and-run crashes involving property damage and 18 other thefts.