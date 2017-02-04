Civic Orchestra of Minneapolis to perform Feb. 12 in Wayzata

Celebrating its 65th season, the Civic Orchestra of Minneapolis will present a free performance 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E.

The orchestra’s winter concert, led by music director Cary John Franklin, will feature Euphonium soloist Dave Werden and include Beethoven’s “Leonore Overture No. 3” and composer Edmond Dede’s “Mephisto Masqe.”

Also on the program will be the “Morceau Symphonique” by Alexandre Guilmant and “Scheherazade” by Rimsky-Korsakov.

The orchestra is a nonprofit organization and the oldest community orchestra in Minneapolis. The orchestra’s mission is focused toward community enrichment and bringing music to people of all ages and interests.

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org or civicorchestrampls.org