Wayzata community line

These Wayzata students have graduated from their respective colleges or universities:
Iowa State University, Ames – Grace Chermak
Minnesota State University, Mankato – Joseph Jensen
University of Wisconsin, Stout – Josie Bales, Joshua Kennedy and Courtney Peter
These Wayzata students have been named to the honors lists at their respective colleges or universities:
Fairfield University, Fairfield, Connecticut – Fiona Cullum
Iowa State University, Ames – Caroline Arkesteyn, Grace Chermak, Mikhaila Fossing, Brett Huston, Emily Polinsky and Nicholas Wiens
Luther College, Decorah, Iowa – Ashlen Hagelberg, Samuel Woollums and Samuel Kottke
McKendree University, Lebanon, Illinois – Emily Nelson
University of Minnesota, Crookston – Rebecca Fitzpatrick
University of Minnesota, Duluth – Maisyn Prueter, Ciera Rife and Daniel Smerz
University of Minnesota, Morris – Kerri Mueller
University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire – Alana Sundby
University of Wisconsin, La Crosse – Jarett Briol, Abby Nouis and Ida Steingas
University of Wisconsin, River Falls – Sara Stewart
St. Cloud State University – Matthew Mayer and Elisa Swenson