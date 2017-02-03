Wayzata community line

These Wayzata students have graduated from their respective colleges or universities:

Iowa State University, Ames – Grace Chermak

Minnesota State University, Mankato – Joseph Jensen

University of Wisconsin, Stout – Josie Bales, Joshua Kennedy and Courtney Peter

These Wayzata students have been named to the honors lists at their respective colleges or universities:

Fairfield University, Fairfield, Connecticut – Fiona Cullum

Iowa State University, Ames – Caroline Arkesteyn, Grace Chermak, Mikhaila Fossing, Brett Huston, Emily Polinsky and Nicholas Wiens

Luther College, Decorah, Iowa – Ashlen Hagelberg, Samuel Woollums and Samuel Kottke

McKendree University, Lebanon, Illinois – Emily Nelson

University of Minnesota, Crookston – Rebecca Fitzpatrick

University of Minnesota, Duluth – Maisyn Prueter, Ciera Rife and Daniel Smerz

University of Minnesota, Morris – Kerri Mueller

University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire – Alana Sundby

University of Wisconsin, La Crosse – Jarett Briol, Abby Nouis and Ida Steingas

University of Wisconsin, River Falls – Sara Stewart

St. Cloud State University – Matthew Mayer and Elisa Swenson