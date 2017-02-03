Tonka removes suspense from state True Team meet

Lake teams win three of top four places

It didn’t take Minnetonka long to remove any suspense that might have existed in the State Class AA True Team Swimming and Diving Meet Jan. 28 at the University of Minnesota.

At the end of the evening, Minnetonka was more than 700 points ahead of second-place Stillwater. Lake Conference powers Wayzata and Edina were second and third in the team standings. After the first event of the evening, it was apparent Minnetonka was ready to display its ‘A’ game.

In that first event, the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Skippers not only took first, they also added a third place. Minnetonka’s John Shelstad wins the 200-yard individual medley during the State True Team Meet Jan. 28 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. (Photo by Stuart Groskreutz – Stillwater Gazette)

Erik Gessner, Corey Lau, John Shelstad and Sam Schilling combined for the first-place time of 1:30.19, which was a meet record. Third place went to the Minnetonka team of Quinn Yeager, George Thiss, Marco Conati and Joe Ackerson.

Joe Hanson of the Skippers was the state champ in the next event, the 200-yard freestyle, and Minnetonka steadily built its lead after that. Hanson’s time was 1:41.74. Mike Shelstad of Minnetonka finished sixth.

John Shelstad gave the Skippers their third straight win as he won the 200-yard individual medley in 1:52.13. His teammate, Thomas Pederson, placed third, and another teammate, Zach Ambrosen, was fifth.

Sam Schilling, the Skippers’ All-American, added a victory in the 50 freestyle with a time of 20.62, which was a meet record. Ackerson was sixth for Tonka, one place ahead of Wayzata’s Brian Stowe.

In diving, Ryan Phillip of Edina was the state champ, while Connal Kullman of the Skippers placed fifth.

Minnetonka’s meet highlight may have been a 1-2-3-4 sweep in the 100-yard butterfly. Lau took the title in 50.94 with Conati, Gessner and Michael Shelstad taking the next three spots.

Minnetonka’s Hanson picked up his second individual win of the meet, taking the 100-yard freestyle in 46.53. Ethan Li and Ackerson of Tonka were fourth and fifth.

Schilling won the 500 freestyle by more than 13 seconds with a state-record time of 4:29.72. Edina placed third and fifth with its talented ninth-graders, Charlie Webb and Jed Jones. Tonka’s Pederson and Thiss placed seventh and eighth.

Minnetonka dominated the 200-yard freestyle relay with first and fourth places. Lau, Ackerson, Hanson and Pederson were the winners in 1:26.85.

Fourth place went to the team of Li, Vladi Nillissen, Konrad Mellen and Jonathan Scouler.

Tonka’s run of first-place finishers continued with Gessner winning the 100 backstroke in a meet-record 50.76. Wayzata’s Casey Stowe finished third in 52.99. Yeager picked up a seventh place for Tonka and Conati finished eighth, one place ahead of Wayzata’s Sam Kennedy.

Minnetonka finished 1-2 in the 100-yard breaststroke with Lau and John Shelstad. Lau’s winning time was a meet-record 55.59. Wayzata placed fifth and sixth with Brandon Sherman and Eli Greenblat. Minnetonka’s Ambrosen placed seventh and Jacob Biscan of Edina placed eighth.

The Skippers put a bow on their memorable evening with a 1-3 finish in the 400-yard free relay. First place went to John Shelstad, Hanson, Pederson and Schilling with a meet-record time of 3:04.22. Li, Michael Shelstad, Gessner and Conati combined for third place. Edina took sixth place with Webb, Liam DeMuth, Jones and Andrew Gray.

